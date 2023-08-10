'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Calls Police on Fiancé After Alleged Incident

Angelina Pivarnick called the police after an alleged instance of domestic violence involving her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star called 911 after an incident at the couple's Ner Jersey home, according to a police report obtained by Page Six, but declined to press charges against Tortorella when officers arrived.

"I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges," Pivarnick's attorney told the outlet. "This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life." Tortorella's attorney also spoke to the outlet, saying that his client and Pivarnick are "still engaged and are still residing together." The lawyer added, "Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

Pivarnick and Tortorella debuted their relationship in February, with Tortorella's proposal airing during an April episode of his fiancée's MTV show. "I love you so much," he told Pivarnick at the time. "A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life." He continued, "If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything – good, bad, little, big – I'll always have your back. I know you'll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else – together, as one."

The proposal came just a day after Pivarnick held a party celebrating her divorce from Chris Larangeira, who filed to end their marriage in February 2022 after two years, citing irreconcilable differences. "If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I'm engaged officially, I would tell you right now you're full of dog s-," Pivarnick said in the Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode. "But here I am, engaged, and I'm getting married again."

Pivarnick's Jersey Shore castmates were certainly shocked at the proposal, with DJ Pauly D adding in a confessional, "What the f-? Holy moly, I can't believe this just went down." He joked to the group later on, "You know she just burned her wedding dress yesterday! Now she's gonna have to buy another one."