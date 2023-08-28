'Jersey Shore' Star Mocks Angelina Pivarnick's Latest Engagement

The cast of Jersey Shore won't hesitate to drag their fellow cast mates when the opportunity presents itself. Take Vinny Guadagnino's recent comments on Angelina Pivarnick's love life and her current fiance. Appearing on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Guadagnino makes a few comments about his co-star's four engagements so far.

"Just one of Angelina's fiancés, you know?" the reality star said, noting her latest love is a "nice guy." "They pop up every once in a while, so this was this one."

'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Gets Engaged After Divorce Partyhttps://t.co/8CrLJ0qhZn — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) April 28, 2023

"We always treat them with respect; usually they treat us with respect, and that was it," he continued. "So, he's a nice guy, and maybe in a couple years she'll trade him out."

Her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, proposed to Pivarnick shortly after her November 2022 "divorce party" and during her birthday celebration. It was under wraps until April's episode where it plays out. "My best friend, I love you so much, and I just wanted to give you something," Tortorella told the Jersey Shore star as he got down on one knee during the episode. "Love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me."

She immediately said yes despite her surprise at the time. Guadagnino and Pavarnick were connected from time to time, according to Page Six. Before the engagement, the pair were dancing around a possible romantic journey during the rebooted reality series. But once Tortorella popped the question, the possible romance was scuttled.

"You can have different words for flirting, fighting, banter," he tells Page Six. "But we're really comfortable with each other. We've all known each other for so long, so certain people I have a different dynamic with where I can, like, mess with them, and Angelina's just, like, my prime target."

Clearly, Vinny knows where she keeps her goat and takes advantage of the knowledge whenever the chance is presented. "I'm bored when I'm there. I need time to pass," Guadagnino said. "So I just know that I get under her skin, she throws something at me and then we call it a day! ... It's so superficial brother-and-sister fighting."