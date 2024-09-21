'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Almost Quit Show Amid Arrest Fallout

Angelina Pivarnick is opening up about wanting to quit Jersey Shore Family Vacation during the show's seventh season. According to Us Weekly, Pavarnick admits she called and told producers she wanted to quit the show after a "revelation" came to her "two weeks ago."

"I actually called them and said, 'I don't think I can do this' because I know people are mad at me," she explained to Us Weekly. "I don't want to keep walking into lions, dens, cages, whatever you call it. I want happiness in my life. And no matter what, I don't feel like anyone sees things from my eyes and my perspective of stuff."

She insists there is no blame on any specific person, but more there is an overall climate of frustration. "I'm just saying, in general, I need some people to give me some grace. Let me live, stop trying to always judge me. I am who I am," she continued. "These people have known me for 15 years and I think that's also what hurts the most. You got to accept somebody for who they are after a while."

According to the outlet, this behavior isn't new for the Jersey Shore star. She was a castmember in the first two seasons of the show before quitting each time. She would then be one of the returning faces in Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2018. She stars alongside Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni 'JWOWW" Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

"If I'm a f-up, then help me and let me learn on my own also because taking accountability for my s-. I've said sorry for things a lot of times where I didn't need to and it was really other people doing things," she continued, adding in about her co-stars. "But I've taken the higher road and it's very hard because they don't see it from my eyes. And you know what people could be like, 'Oh, we don't f-ing like her and we can't wait until she gets off the show.' And I see all those comments too and that also hurts because I am part of the show whether nobody wants to give me credit or not."

She defends her exit back in the original series and claims she's been the "most authentic" she could've been. Despite the complaints, she's staying with the show, especially after a summer of drama off-camera. As previously reported, Pavarnick was arrested for charges of simple assault after an unknown domestic incident. "[Angelina] did commit an act of obstructing by purposely running from uniformed officers in an attempt to run into a house, lock the door and prevent law enforcement to conduct a domestic violence investigation," reports at the time indicated.