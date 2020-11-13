'Jersey Shore' Stars React to the 'Painful' Speech at Angelina Pivarnick's Wedding: 'That Was Bad'

✖

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio couldn't help but cringe as they relived the "painful" speech Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni "JWoww" Farley made at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

Ahead of the An Unshoregettable Wedding special, airing Thursday, Nov. 12, the Shore guys rewatched footage of the speech that caused Pivarnick to storm out of her own wedding in a special clip for the MTV show's Twitter account. Guadagnino, who calls himself "the king at wedding speeches," gives a quick tutorial of how to give a successful speech, like the one he gave at Sorrentino's wedding to wife Lauren. "I killed it at Mike's wedding! I was funny, I was charming, I was heartfelt," he said. "But basically, the girls did the exact opposite and it went horribly wrong."

As the women roasted Pivarnick about how her third engagement finally "stuck," Sorrentino let out a shocked, "Damn!" DelVecchio chimed in, "This is painful," as Polizzi called the bride "fly to their s—," laughing as he doubled down, "That was bad." While Guadagnino gave his co-stars credit for trying to make people laugh, there weren't many smiles in the crowd. "I kind of respect that the girls tried to tell a couple of jokes, but that’s when everything went sideways," he said.

"I think where they went wrong was to insult [Staten Island] when the entire island shut down to be at this wedding," DelVecchio said of the women joking Pivarnick was the "dump to our island." Guadagnino noted, "Staten Islanders are a rough crowd to begin with. Once you make fun of the Staten Island dump, that’s not a good look. You got to know your crowd."

At the time, Farley, Cortese and Polizzi admitted they didn't mean for the speech to be harmful. "Our speech was not meant to be malicious … I’m not a mean person and our intentions were never negative," Cortese tweeted at the time. "We truly thought she was going to laugh and right after we went into how lucky we are to have her in our lives and she’s the sister we needed in the house."

In December 2019, Polizzi announced she wouldn't be returning to Family Vacation due to the negativity she had experienced following the wedding. "If I'm doing a reality show, I want it to be fun and I want it to be light-hearted and lately it’s not that," she said on It's Happening With Snooki and Joey. "The show is getting so dramatic. I can’t be part of something like that.