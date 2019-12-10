Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reportedly Quit ‘Jersey Shore’ Due to Angelina Pivarnick Drama

The Jersey Shore drama with Angelina Pivarnick got to be way too much for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who announced last week she was “retiring” from the MTV series amid blowback from her speech at Pivarnick’s wedding last month. A source close to the reality personality told HollywoodLife.com that while there were plenty of reasons for Polizzi to say goodbye to Jersey Shore Family Vacation filming, Pivarnick’s tense nuptials were the last straw.

“Nicole felt the show was heading in a direction that she wasn’t happy with so she left the show…She did not like how everything played out after Angelina’s wedding and feels she’s being painted unfairly,” the source said, adding of the speech Polizzi gave alongside Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese that sparked anger from the bride and the public, “[Snooki] feels awful and never tried to ruin her day.”

Having just welcomed a son to her family of five, the source said she is ready to focus on her three kids, Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, 6 months, as well as husband Jionni LaValle.

Polizzi announced she was leaving Jersey Shore behind on the Dec. 6 episode of her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. “The main reason [I quit the show] is really….I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show,” she said.

“Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun,” she continued. “Lately, everything is so serious. It’s not about a team anymore. Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that. I’m not leaving my kids for days on end to film this show when that’s the result of it. I don’t like the turnout of it. I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as. It’s getting to be a little too much.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images