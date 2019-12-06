‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Wants ‘Total Redo’ of Wedding After Bridesmaid Drama

Angelina Pivarnick is looking back on her wedding celebration. A couple of weeks after she tied the knot with Chris Larangeira, the Jersey Shore star broke her silence on the celebrations, as well as the drama surrounding her castmates roasting her during the celebrations.

She admitted in a new post to her Instagram that she would love to “redo” the whole experience over again.

“Two weeks married [chris_e_piss_e] my love,” the MTV star wrote on Instagram Thursday, along with a sweet photo from the wedding where she and Chris shared a sweet kiss.

“We def need a total redo of this day for many reasons,” she added. “I love u and your companionship. [three red hearts] #mylove #redo.”

Fans took to the comments section to share kid words her way, with many taking her “redo” comment as her not being happy with the event.

“Beautiful picture! I’m so sorry you need a redo! That sucks! Forget everybody and remember this moment in the pic!” One fan commented.

” can’t wait to see the highlights on JS [heart eye emojis] I am hoping they air it!” Another user wrote.

“Without the #meangirls [praised hands emoji],” another fan commented.

Angelina and Chris tied the knot at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Her Jersey Shore co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese were all bridesmaids at the event. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were also in attendance.

Reports surfaced after the event that Pivarnick walked out of the celebrations at one point after the bridesmaids did a roasting speech. Pivarnick reportedly screamed at show producers after hearing the speech — filming took place for upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — and refused to talk with her friends and co-stars for some time.

Despite the hiccups, the reality star wed her now husband and the rest of the festivities reportedly went off without more drama.

Cortese previously spoke out about the controversy after hearing criticism from fans on social media.

“Listen I understand [you’re] all upset about our speech but we also included nice things in it as well… We thought since Angelina always says ‘I never take myself seriously’ she would truly laugh at the stuff we said,” she wrote. Clearly we were wrong… We’re friggen human.”

She acknowledged the speech was a “mistake,” but did not justify online bullying targeting her young son.