✖

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has reportedly fallen behind on his court-mandated community service hours after being released from prison in September 2019 following his guilty plea on tax evasion charges. The Jersey Shore star has only completed 18 of 500 community service hours, TMZ reported Tuesday, and will be issued a written warning from a judge following a complaint from his probation officer.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Sorrentino's probation officer said she has reminded the MTV star "at nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service, including service that could be performed from home," but claimed he has made few attempts to complete said hours. Sorrentino was reportedly scheduled to volunteer in August, but didn't attend due to COVID-19 concerns. The reality star has shared regular stories of working with people who have dealt with substance abuse similar to his experience, but it is unclear if that work contributes to his court-ordered hours.

Sorrentino was indicted alongside brother Marc in September 2014 on tax charges after allegedly failing to pay taxes properly on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In 2017, both were indicted on additional charges of tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. In January 2018, Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced in October of that same year to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, as well as 500 hours of community service $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, and a fine of $10,000.

Two months after marrying wife Lauren in November 2018, Sorrentino reported to prison, and was released to the public on Sept. 12, 2019. The couple is now expecting their first child together, which they announced Tuesday would be a baby boy. "Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy," Sorrentino wrote on Instagram alongside a Christmas tree covered in blue lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike"The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation)

"IT’S OFFICIAL - I’M A BABY BOY!" the couple added on their unborn son's Instagram page. "My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me, and host it virtually! Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me!" They added that both parents-to-be are "thrilled," and that Lauren is ready to "start full-on nursery planning."