‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Released From Prison Today

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from a federal prison Thursday morning and announced the news on his official Twitter account, sharing a GIF with the caption, “Turn up we free !!!” and the hashtag, “Free Sitch.” The 37-year-old Jersey Shore star has spent the last eight months behind bars after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges.

Sorrentino left the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, at approximately 8:10 a.m., Radar Online reports. MTV cameras reportedly documented his release for the next season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sorrentino was sentenced in October 2018 after pleading guilty that January. He admitted to abstaining from paying the full amount he owed in taxes. While Sorrentino received eight months, his older brother, Marc, was slapped with a two-year sentence for his participation in the felony. The siblings had received nearly $9 million upon falsifying their taxes.

Sorrentino began serving time in January at the facility, with his co-star Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio revealing on The Jenny McCarthy Show in April that Sorrentino would “play Scrabble” in prison with Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland.

When Sorrentino entered prison, he tweeted that “the comeback is always greater than the Setback.” He also tweeted his address in prison so that he could receive fan mail.

His Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese all posed together for a photo while they visited Sorrentino in prison. Not present for the photo op were DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, although DelVecchio said they would “talk to [Sorrentino] almost every day.”

Sorrentino’s release comes a day after Polizzi joked that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is ready for some “baby making” following Lauren’s latest Instagram video giving followers a look at her curves in some workout gear.

“Dayummmm somebody’s ready for baby makin,” Polizzi commented on Lauren’s post along with a string of fire emojis. Many other people have since commented on the post as well, with one fan writing: “Lord I’m going to end up crying when these two reunite.”

In July, Lauren shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a black fitted dress with her blonde hair pulled up into a top knot. She paired the outfit with a leopard print wrap and oversized glasses, posing with her hand on her hip. “Waiting for my husband to get out like,” she cheekily captioned the sultry photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sorrentino (@lauren_sorrentino) on Jul 21, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT

College sweethearts Sorrentino and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018 ahead of his prison stint.

“Mike and I are stronger than ever,” Lauren told Us Weekly in April, just three weeks after he reported. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”