‘Jersey Shore’: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Has Just Three Classic Words to Describe Life After Prison Release

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been out of prison or a week and is already getting his life back on track. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star was spotted meaning some old friends in New York City Friday afternoon and told TMZ he was doing three things – “GTL.” As longtime Jersey Shore fans know, that means gym, tan and laundry.

TMZ caught up with Sorrentino outside in New York, where he ran into some friends with his wife, Lauren Pesce. The TMZ videographer asked what Sorrentino has been doing since he was released.

“Doing GTL!” Sorrentino replied as he went inside.

It was clear Sorrentino was filming for something. Pesce later shared a photo of the two walking around New York with a camera crew on Instagram, adding, “Working w my honeys.”

Sorrentino was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on Sept. 12. He announced his freedom on Twitter with a GIF, adding “Turn up we free!!!” and the hashtag, “Free Sitch.”

Hours later, Sorrentino posted a photo from his apartment with Pesce and their dog. “Living my best life with my beautiful wife,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” Sorrentino said in a statement to E! News after his release. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Sorrentino spent eight months in prison for tax evasion, beginning in January. He will also have two years of supervised release and is required to do 500 hours of community service. He paid a $100,000 fine and $123,000 restitution after pleading guilty and before he was sentenced in October 2018.

Sorrentino’s brother Marc was sentenced to two years in prison. Prosecutors said they worked together to avoid paying taxes on Sorrentino’s earnings from Jersey Shore between 2010 and 2019.

Before Sorrentino went to prison, he and Pesce made it clear they wanted to start a family after his prison sentence. In a scene on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Sorrentino confidently told Pesce he was “born ready” to have a baby.

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

