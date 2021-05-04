'Jersey Shore': Big Update on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Domestic Violence Case

✖

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro won't be charged with a felony in the case of his recent domestic violence arrest, but the Jersey Shore star could still be facing serious issues with the terms of his probation from his previous domestic violence case, TMZ reported Monday. The MTV star was arrested April 22 after an alleged altercation with girlfriend Saffire Matos after she called 911, but the L.A. County District Attorney's Office determined it didn't have sufficient evidence to push for felony charges, according to TMZ.

The case has now been handed over to the L.A. City Attorney's Office, which means that if Ortiz-Magro is charged at all, it will only be a misdemeanor. The reality personality is already on probation as part of a plea deal he agreed to following the domestic violence case he was involved with last year with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, with whom he shares daughter Ariana.

Ortiz-Magro's attorney, Scott Leemon, told TMZ of there being no felony charges pressed against his client, "If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and; in Ronnie’s case, wrong. We are glad the DA’s office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney’s office."

Ortiz-Magro was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call from Matos and allegedly found marks on her body, which caused them to arrest the Jersey Shore star. Matos would go on her Instagram Story soon after his arrest to tell the public the two were "fine" and that there was "a lot of misleading information floating around out there."

"With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention," she wrote at the time. "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support."

Ortiz-Magro also shared a message about discovering his "real friends" recently. "I take all experiences as lessons,” he wrote. "You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than (sic) you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process." He continued with thanks to his "real friends" who hadn't left his side and "betrayed" him, hashtagging thanks "for stopping me from drowning and not being the [one] who holdz my head underwater."