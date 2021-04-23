'Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested: More Details Surface About Incident

✖

A day after news broke that Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested, new details have emerged in the case. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday afternoon that the reality TV personality was arrested at 11:50 a.m. that morning in the Northridge area of Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. At the time of his arrest, few details were available.

According to a new update from TMZ, Ortiz-Magro was released from Van Nuys jail, where he was taken following his arrest after posting his $100,000 bail, a law enforcement source confirmed. Ortiz-Magro was released from jail just hours after his arrest, picked up by a white Mercedes at approximately 7:18 p.m. A separate source close to Ortiz-Magro's ex, Jen Harley, confirmed that the incident did not involve Harley. However, it is unclear if it may have involved his current girlfriend, Saffire Matos, who he met in February 2020. The source also confirmed Ortiz-Magro had been taking care of he and Harley's 3-year-old daughter Ariana at the time of the incident. Following the incident, Ariana was placed in the care of the Jersey Shore star's brother as Harley traveled to pick her up, writing on her Instagram Story Thursday evening, "I want her home."

"We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time," Ortiz-Magro's lawyers said in a statement following the arrest. Further details, such as what charges the TV personality may face, are not available. Ortiz-Magro has not addressed his arrest at this time, and aside from select updates about her daughter shared to her Instagram Story, Harley also has not commented.

The Thursday incident came as Ortiz-Magro is currently on probation as part of a plea deal he agreed to in 2020 in a previous domestic violence case involving Harley. In May 2020, the reality TV star pleaded no contest to a single count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. He was ordered to 36 months probation, 30 days of community service, and to donate $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a women's shelter located in Los Angeles. It is unclear how this plea deal will affect any charges he may face from his latest arrest.