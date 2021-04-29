'Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrest: 911 Call Details Surface

✖

More details about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's arrest last week have emerged identifying his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, as the alleged victim in the domestic violence incident. TMZ reported Thursday that Matos called 911 after she and the Jersey Shore star got into an argument that allegedly got physical, and when officers arrived, they determined Ortiz-Magro was the aggressor, in part because of the visible marks on Matos' body.

Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody on "suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors," and paid the $100,000 bond to be released from jail amid the pending charges. The MTV star has a history of domestic violence charges and is currently on probation for a DV incident with ex Jen Harley, which could make his latest arrest even more complicated.

Despite being identified by police as the person who called 911, Matos took to her Instagram Story Monday to say she and her boyfriend were doing well. "Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there," she wrote. "With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention."

"Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day," she continued. "Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support." The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star has also been active on social media, posting and deleting accusations that his ex Harley is a "crackhead" and sharing a message about finding his "real friends" recently.

"I take all experiences as lessons,” he wrote. "You learn who really cares about you when your down and out and than (sic) you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process." He continued with thanks to his "real friends" who hadn't left his side and "betrayed" him, hashtagging thanks "for stopping me from drowning and not being the [one] who holdz my head underwater."

Ortiz-Magro's attorney, Scott Leemon, told TMZ, "We are still investigating the incident of last week and have not yet received any of the police reports. Therefore, we will continue not to comment while our investigation is still ongoing. As we have all learned in the past, initial reports can be and are often incorrect."