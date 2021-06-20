'Jersey Shore': Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Takes Daughter to Disneyland in Wake of Ex's Arrest

✖

Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spent Father's Day at Disneyland with his daughter, Ariana Sky while his ex was reportedly languishing in jail. TMZ reported that Ariana's mother Jen Harley had been arrested on Saturday night on domestic violence charges. Apparently unbothered, Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of himself and Ariana at the theme park a few hours later.

"Disneyland with my Princess," Ortiz-Magro wrote with a crown emoji. The photo showed him planting a kiss on Ariana's forehead as she sat strapped into a stroller with a Minnie Mouse unitard on. Commenters did not fail to connect the update from Ortiz-Magro with the news about Harley. One wrote: "Happy Father's Day. Stay strong, your baby momma gave you a gift today too. Karma is not just a club."

"Happy Fathers Day, Ronnie! You're such a wonderful father!!! This pic is absolutely beautiful!" another fan added, while the next one wrote: "Nothing is better than making special memories with your mini-me. Happy Father's Day Ronnie!" A third commented: "Aww nice! Happy Father's Day Ronnie!"

Harley was reportedly arrested on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada and charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. It was not explicitly stated whether Ortiz-Magro was her target, although the two do own a home together in the Las Vegas area. However, the fact that Ortiz-Magro is back in L.A. already may indicate that he was not there for her arrest.

Harley was still in custody at Clark County Detention Center upon the last update from law enforcement. Her bond is set at $5,000, and her hearing was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. There is no word yet on how things turned out for her.

This is far from the first time alleged violence has intruded on Harley and Ortiz-Magro's relationship. Magro remains on probation for a 2019 incident where he struck Harley, brandished a knife, kidnapped Ariana and barricaded himself inside an Airbnb. He struck a plea bargain in that case to avoid prison time, and a felony.

Harley has been accused of violence several times throughout their relationship as well. She was previously arrested for striking Magro while driving in Las Vegas with their infant daughter in the backseat. Ortiz-Magro leaped from the moving car at the time to escape her attacks. However, these incidents have not quite been able to stop the "on-again, off-again" nature of her relationship with Ortiz-Magro.