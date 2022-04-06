'Jersey Shore': Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and His Wife Called out for Photoshop Fail

✖

Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino's alleged attempt to lightly edit their appearance in a recent social media post majorly flopped. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, found themselves being called out for Photshopping their images in an April Instagram post showing them glammed up and smiling for the camera.

Captioned "Mom & Dad Date Night," the post showed Sorrentino dressed in black pants and a white shirt posing with his arm around his wife's waist. Lauren donned a tight black dress and heels. The date night outfits weren't what caught fans' attention, though, with comments immediately pouring in accusing the couple of a photoshop fail. One person wrote, "Photoshop af !!!! Lol both of them but still cute," with another person adding, "beautiful photo but she looks different. Not in a bad way at all." Another third commenter noted, "nose a little blurry there laurens."

The comments continued on Reddit, where one Redditor reshared the image to the Jersey Shore community. There, Jersey Shore fans were quick to point out that Lauren appeared to only have a single nostril, one person writing, "the missing nostril sent me." Somebody else said it looked as those Sorrentino's "cheeks are gone." Another person wrote, "definitely over Photoshopped. Lauren looks nothing like this, they shrunk her face too much. You can see how blurry the edges are to," as somebody else asked, "who do they think they're fooling with this photoshop?"

Lauren did respond to some of the comments regarding her appearance. Amid a flurry of responses commenting on her teeth, with one person writing, "She changed the shape. Veneers probably. But it looks very good," Lauren jumped into the comments with an explanation. Responding to her own post, she wrote, "[Aesthetics by Andi] did my teeth! She's incredible and it completely elevates your look & face!"

The apparent Photoshop callout followed a Page Six report in January reporting that Sorrentino and his wife dropped somewhere around $50,000 on dental makeovers. The outlet reported at the time that they both received a set of porcelain veneers to improve their smiles, a makeover that improved the shape, color, and position of their teeth. The dental makeovers came with a lofty price tag, with smile makeovers at Apa Aesthetic beginning at $50,000. The couple confirmed the dental makeovers on social media, with Sorrentino sharing a photo of himself getting a check-up by Dr. Miro that he captioned, "New smile, who dis."