'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome First Baby

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reveals he and his wife Lauren have welcomed their first child together on Instagram. The family's new bundle of joy came in on Wednesday, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 19 inches. "Romeo Reign Sorrentino," he captioned the post, sharing a rocket and heart smiley face emoji.

The Jersey Shore star shared a few photos of the baby being swaddled as well as some of the new parents holding the newborn with a few big grins on their faces while in the hospital. His former MTV co-stars were also in the comments sending their love and well wishes. "Congratulations brother send my love to Laurenzz!!! So happy he’s look like Laurenz and not you. miss you bro!!!" Ronnie Magro wrote under the photo. DJ Pauly D also stopped by the picture to share a few heart emojis along with a short message. "Welcome to the family Romeo!!!!!! can’t wait to meet ya," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike"The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation)

The couple announced their pregnancy with a Thanksgiving food-themed reveal on Instagram. "We have a baby situation," they captioned the post. Just one month later, the reality star announced they were having a boy. While this is their firstborn child, this doesn't serve as the couple's first pregnancy attempt. The situation and his wife, who married in November 2018, previously suffered a miscarriage. Though as we can see, that didn't stop them from trying again. "We're doing OK," his wife told ET in 2019. "[Mike] leads our family by example, with going through our past tragedies and trying to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off. I looked at him lost when this happened, like, 'I don't know what to do, I don't know how to recover from this.' And he just kept doing the next right thing. You get ready for the day. You're just one day at a time, and we're almost a month later, and I'm doing a lot better."

"We're still trying [to have kids]," to which her husband agreed and added: "We're going to keep trying. We can't wait until that happens, and we're very excited to start that chapter, and we're moving forward."