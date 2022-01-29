‘Jersey Shore’: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Wife Undergo $50K Makeover Procedures

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are looking different lately thanks to some pricey makeover procedures. Page Six reported that both Mike and Lauren got their teeth done by Dr. Andi-Jean Miro of Apa Aesthetic. The publication noted that the couple’s makeovers come less than a year after they welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino.

Both Mike and Lauren received a set of porcelain veneers to improve their smiles. Their new smiles, which Mike shared photos of on Instagram, were improved in shape, color, and position. The dental makeovers came with a lofty price tag. While Page Six did not share just how much Mike and Lauren’s respective procedures cost, they did share that smile makeovers at Apa Aesthetic begin at $50,000.

On Instagram, Mike posted a photo of himself getting a check-up by Dr. Miro. He also posted a shot of him and Lauren showing off their new choppers. Alongside the photos, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote, “New smile, who dis.” The reality star also shared his gratitude to Miro and Apa Aesthetic.

Page Six spoke with Miro directly, who offered some insight into the procedures. She also explained exactly why Mike and Lauren decided to get the makeovers done together. Miro said, “Mike has been on a journey to be his best self, and rejuvenating his smile was an important piece to that puzzle.” The dentist continued, “A smile transformation is about much more than dentistry; it’s about overall health and confidence. … What made these transformations so special was the ability to treat Mike and Lauren together. They supported each other through it all and came out looking as good on the outside as they feel on the inside.”

As previously mentioned, Mike and Lauren decided to treat themselves to makeovers shortly after welcoming their son. The couple announced the birth of their first child, baby Romeo, in May 2021. At the time, Mike shared the news by posting multiple photos of their little one on Instagram. Many of Mike’s Jersey Shore co-stars promptly commented on the post to offer their congratulations, with Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and DJ Pauly D both sending their friend some kind words. Mike and Lauren, who wed in November 2018, announced that they were expecting months prior with a Thanksgiving-themed post.