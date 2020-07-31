'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Responds to Rumors He Cheated on Wife Lauren

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is clapping back at trolls who accused him of cheating on wife Lauren Sorrentino back during the first days of Jersey Shore. The Family Vacation star shared a sweet throwback from his college days with his now-wife Thursday, which led to some people in the comments wondering how their relationship timeline stacked up with his womanizing behavior on the MTV show.

"Let me ask you a question when you did the show Jersey Shore Mike were you still dating Lauren?" one person commented, prompting a swift response from the reality star. "No we were broken up when the first Jersey Shore started and eventually reconnected after the first Jersey Shore ended," he wrote. His explanation wasn't enough for some people, however, one of whom responded, "And you continued to cheat on her those subsequent seasons? Boooooo!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Jul 29, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

It was then that Sitch decided to clap back fully. "[You're] an idiot! If you read the above caption it says we broke up season 1 of Jersey Shore and reconnected when it ended after season 6. So when Jersey Shore Family Vacation started we were back together. [Shake my f—ing head]." Other followers reassured Mike that the explanation, which he has given before on the show, made sense to those who paid attention. "You don't have to explain yourself to trolls," one person wrote, as another chimed in, "People want to spoil everything with their stupid questions, just ignore and voila."

Mike, now more than 4 years sober after struggling with substance abuse, has credited his wife with helping him through the low points of his addiction. In a 2018 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, he recalled a moment in which he was attempting to speed away in his car during a detox attempt, only for Lauren to hop in her car and chase him. "I was trying to get away from her, so there was a bit of speeding going on, a little bit of a car chase," he told his roommates. "Eventually, a cop pulled up beside me and I actually said to the cop that there was a crazy fan following me. He just didn’t entertain it. He was like, 'Mike, you're crazy.' But I actually said that about my girlfriend, who was behind me trying to help me." He added that because she was so "determined," he eventually turned around and went home to go through the detox process.

"She's definitely my better half and the reason why I strive to be the best version of myself and to fight for our future," he told PEOPLE that same year, ahead of their wedding and his 8-month sentence in prison for tax evasion. "And to show a good example to her, her family and everyone watching — because my life has been under a microscope. I have a lot to prove."