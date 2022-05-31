'Jersey Shore': Mike Sorrentino Marks Son's First Birthday With Adorable Bash

✖

Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino just celebrated a big milestone in his son's life. The reality star's son, Romeo Reign Sorrentino, just turned one year old. In honor of the occasion, Mike and his wife, Lauren Pesce Sorrentino, threw him the most adorable birthday party ever.

On Instagram, Mike and Lauren posted numerous photos from their son's birthday celebrations. The Sorrentinos went all out for the occasion, as they incorporated a ball pit (with Romeo's name written on the front of it), a personalized Nutella station, and, of course, countless goodies to eat. In his caption for the post, Mike noted that his son "might not remember this day," but added that they'll "keep the photos for you." He added, "Someday you'll know how special your 1st birthday was!"

Mike and Lauren welcomed their first child together in May of 2021. They announced the news by posting a photo of their son, who wore a blanket that was adorned with his name. The little one also posed with a sign in front of him that shared his name, Romeo Reign. The announcement came several months after they first told their fans that they were expecting, which they shared by posting a Thanksgiving food-themed reveal on Instagram. They captioned the post with a tie back to Mike's nickname, writing, "We have a baby situation."

Since welcoming his first child, Mike has been quite open about what this newfound parenting journey has been like for him. Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in January, he told PopCulture.com about raising baby Romeo, "It's really special, and I really love this season because I get to introduce the viewers and the fans to our firstborn, Romeo, and how me and my wife handled that and being a parent." He continued, "So it's really special, I can't wait to see it this season."

Mike's Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star DJ Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio also spoke about his good friend becoming a father and what it was like to see him in this new role. He said that it was "unreal to see" and added, "He's an amazing dad and this is exactly what he wanted. To see his life transform the way that it has is... it's awesome. It's awesome to see. He sends us pictures every single day and I love seeing it."