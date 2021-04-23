'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Gush Over First Baby's Name

✖

Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, will welcome their first child in a few weeks and they almost have a name picked out. The couple revealed they are down to just three names, but the process was not easy. The couple married in November 2018 and their son's due date is in May.

The two have three names in mind, but they would not reveal which one they picked until after the baby is born, Sorrentino, 38, told InTouch Weekly. "It wasn’t easy to actually pick a name because we were going back and forth for a couple [of] months, but eventually the third name was a little bit more unique," the MTV star said. He later joked that once people hear the name, they will think it's the perfect name for The Situation's son. "You’ll be like, ‘Figured [that’s what] he would name his kid,'" he said.

While they wait for the due date, Sorrentino and Pesce, 36, have already worked out their plans for the baby's nursery. "I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people," Pesce told InTouch. "We will, of course, share everything with once it’s done." Sorrentino described the room's colors as "neutrals," including "creams, grays, and whites."

Later in their interview, Sorrentino joked about a Jersey Shore spin-off featuring the children of all the original stars. “I think eventually there might even be a show when these kids turn 18, because that’s how close we are,” he said. “We really do see each other at family events, and they always share advice about becoming parents and it’s really amazing to have close friends like that.”

Sorrentino's comments come a few weeks after he and Pesce hosted a baby shower. Former Jersey Shore co-star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was in attendance, alongside some of Pesce's closest friends. They recently shared a video from the party, as well as a photo showing the couple standing in front of letters spelling out "Baby Sitch." The couple also created an Instagram for their bundle of joy, and he has over 407,000 followers before even being born.

With a following of that size, Baby Sitch seems destined to follow his dad into TV stardom. "I think that's going to happen. I mean, we're on that road right now," Sorrentino told E! News. "All these kids which are our nephews, they all have 100,000s of followers on social media and they're like five and six years old, so imagine when they're 18 to 20 years old."