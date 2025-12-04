‘Jersey Shore’ Favorite Gets Married: Congratulations to Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is married!

The Jersey Shore star, 38, tied the knot with Justin May in a romantic ceremony at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J., TMZ reported Thursday, with most of her MTV castmates in attendance.

Giancola announced that she and May had gotten engaged in March 2024 after three years together, writing on Instagram at the time, “Life update: Fiancé … The easiest question I’ve ever answered..”

Sammi Giancola and Justin May attend Sammi Giancola's gender reveal with MTV's Jersey Shore cast at Lobster Lounge on May 15, 2025 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Calling herself the “happiest & luckiest girl in the world,” the reality personality told May, “I’ll love you forever, and then some,” hashtagging “#Futurewifey” and “#Engaged” alongside photos from their engagement. “[I] can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she added.

Then, in February of this year, Giancola and May revealed that they were expecting their first child together, sharing that they would become parents in August after a difficult journey to parenthood.

“After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby!”

On Aug. 20, the new parents welcomed their son, Vincent Keith May. “Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby,” Giancola wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, “After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice.”