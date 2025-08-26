‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Welcomes ‘Rainbow Miracle Baby’

Jersey Shore‘s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is a mom.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 38, and her fiancé, Justin May, welcomed their first child together, a son named Vincent Keith May, on Aug. 20.

The MTV star shared the big news on Tuesday, posting sweet photos of her newborn with a heartfelt caption reflecting on her difficult motherhood journey.

“Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby,” she began, adding, “After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice.”

The new mom concluded, “Ok I can’t stop crying happy tears. Thank you God.”

Giancola and May announced that they were expecting their first child together in February, writing on Instagram at the time, “After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!”

“We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all!” the couple continued. “Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby!”

Giancola had previously shared in a November 2024 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that she had suffered a miscarriage with May after a round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) before their March 2024 engagement.

Sammi Giancola and Justin May attend Sammi Giancola’s gender reveal with MTV’s Jersey Shore cast at Lobster Lounge on May 15, 2025 in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV)

“This has been a very long process. It’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” Giancola said in a confessional on the show. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away. It’s devastating for me.”

Luckily for Giancola, she had May to help her through the heartbreaking time. “He’s so positive and uplifting. He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him,” she gushed of her fiancé at the time. “He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him.”