Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is pregnant! The Jersey Shore star, 37, announced she was expecting her first baby with fiancé Justin May in a Sunday, Feb. 23 Instagram post.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret…” Giancola began her announcement, adding, “Baby May Due August 2025.” The expectant couple posed in a series of photos for the post featuring Giancola’s ultrasound photos, and the final shot showed an elaborate beach setup featuring balloons, a teddy bear and flowers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV personality also looked back on her difficult journey to parenthood with May, writing, “After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!” She continued, “We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby!”

Giancola’s comment section was filled with well-wishes from fans and friends, including her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “My heart is so happy for you both!!!” Lauren commented. “Congratulations!” Polizzi added, “So so so happy for you both!!! You deserve it all my loves!!!” as Pauly D chimed in, “Sam And Justin Are Pregnant!!!!!”

Giancola’s pregnancy announcement comes just three months after she revealed she had suffered a “devastating” miscarriage before getting engaged to May in March 2024. The reality personality revealed on the Nov. 21 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that she had experienced a pregnancy loss after undergoing IVF, and the embryo that had initially implanted did not survive.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 20133 — Pictured: Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

“This has been a very long process. It’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” she said on the show. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away. It’s devastating for me.”

Giancola said throughout the whole loss, May was there for her, telling her he wanted her to take a break from IVF for as long as she needed to recover. “He’s so positive and uplifting. He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him,” Giancola said at the time. “He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him.”