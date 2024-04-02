'Jersey Shore' Star Announces Engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola. The MTV star, 37, revealed in a happy Instagram update Monday that her longtime boyfriend, Justin May, proposed on March 16.

"Life update: Fiancé 3.16.24 The easiest question I've ever answered. happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I'll love you forever, and then some," Giancola captioned a series of images, including several snapshots of her showing off her ring, a round-cut engagement ring set in a gold band designed by Pennsylvania-based Cozzi Jewelers, according to her post. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star added at the end of the April 1 post, "not an April fools joke," as well as the hashtags, "future wifey" and "engaged."

On his own Instagram account, May, whom Giancola has been dating since 2021, wrote, "She said yes! Can't wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe. can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"

The exciting news sparked a flurry of responses from Giancola's MTV co-stars. Angelina Pivarnick wrote, "@sammisweetheart congrats mama to you and @j_may36 #wedding," with Jenni "JWoww" Farley adding, "Congratulations." Farley's fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello, also commented, "Congratulations. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino jumped into the comments section with, "Congratulations!! Love Love," and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio added, "Ayeeeee congrats."

Giancola is best known as one of the eight roommates featured in MTV's Jersey Shore. She and May sparked romance a few months after Giancola and her ex, Christian Biscardi, ended their engagement and two-year romance. They went public with their relationship in November 2021 when the MTV star shared a Thanksgiving photo of the two. Later speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2023, Giancola revealed that May had a connection to Jersey Shore, sharing, "He actually used to work at the club Karma when we were there partying in 2009. I just feel like it was kind of weird how he kind of was a part of my life prior, in the beginning years." She added that she "found somebody who's very loving and supportive of what I do and just supportive of me and who I absolutely adore."