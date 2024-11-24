‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Details ‘Devastating’ Miscarriage Following IVF

Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiance, Justin May, revealed in a recent episode the heartbreaking news that they suffered a miscarriage. According to Us Weekly, the reality star had been going through in vitro fertilization, which had also taken a toll before the loss.

“This has been a very long process, it’s been a lot of shots, it’s been a lot of hormones,” Giancola admitted in a confessional on the latest episode. “Just the thought of even being pregnant was such a magical moment for me, and just to have that taken away — it’s devastating.”

She was quick to praise May for being a rock of support throughout.

“He’s so positive and uplifting,” she continued. “He’s so special to me, and I just am so thankful for him. He’s been by my side through this whole thing. I just love him.”

Giancola reveals she suffered the pregnancy loss close to when May proposed to her. She also gushed about the impending nuptials during her confessional later in the show.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment my entire life. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she said. “Justin coming into my life made my life a million times better. He is just everything I could ever ask for in a man. He’s patient. He’s supportive and I just love and adore him so much.”

Giancolo and May were engaged in April. She revealed the big news on social media alongside a photo of her engagement ring.

“Life update: Fiancé. The easiest question I’ve ever answered,” Giancola wrote. “Happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever, and then some. Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

So while it carried an emotional weight, the engagement seems to be a happy, positive view on the future.