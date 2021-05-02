'Jersey Shore': Deena Cortese Welcomes Baby No. 2, Reveals First Photo

✖

Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese is officially a mom of two. On Sunday, the reality star announced that she gave birth to her second child with her husband, Christopher Buckner. To announce the exciting news, Cortese posted a photo of her newborn along with details about her little one's name and birthday. Cortese and Buckner are also parents to a 2-year-old son Christopher John "CJ" Buckner.

In her caption, Cortese shared that she welcomed baby Cameron Theo Buckner into the world on Saturday. She wrote that she and her baby are doing well and that he's been an "angel baby." The reality star noted that baby Cameron will be able to meet his big brother on Monday. The MTV personality posted more than a few photos of her little one, including one in which she and her husband can be seen cradling him. Not only did she post some incredibly cute photos of Cameron, but she also included a short clip of her baby wiggling around in his crib in the hospital. Basically, Cortese's post brought the cuteness in spades.

"The Buckners are now officially a party of 4," Cortese wrote alongside the slideshow. "Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long, he is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! #boymom #bucknerpartyof4."

Cortese and Buckner revealed that they were expecting their second child in October. After announcing her pregnancy, the couple held a low-key gender reveal at a Halloween party, during which they found out whether they were having a "Boo-y" or a "Ghoul." Of course, the two revealed that they were expecting their second son. Throughout her pregnancy, the Jersey Shore star kept her fans updated on social media. In December, she even shared the name that she and Buckner chose for their little one. At the time, she posted photos comparing her first pregnancy to her second one. In the caption for her Instagram post, she wrote that her second son's name would be Cameron Theo.