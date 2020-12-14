'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Reveals Baby No. 2's Name With Latest Bump Photo

✖

Deena Cortese is sharing the name of baby number two as the Jersey Shore star hits the halfway point of her pregnancy. Cortese and her husband, Christopher Buckner, are expecting their second child in May — a son to be named Cameron Theo Buckner — and the expectant reality personality updated her fans with a sweet baby bump picture Saturday, showing the comparison to her first pregnancy with a similar photo with first son, 1-year-old CJ.

"20 weeks today," Cortese wrote of the comparison. "20 weeks on left with Cameron Theo Buckner...20 weeks on right with Christopher John Buckner." Noting how much her life has changed since the first photo was taken, the mother of two pointed out the scribbles on her sign, joking, "CJ helped mommy with the weekly update sign today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deena (@deenanicole)

Everything about her current pregnancy has been "super different" from her first, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star continued, and she thinks she already has a grip on her second son's personality. "With CJ From the moment I was pregnant he made it known he was in there .. sick from the moment I found out until around week 15 .. after week 15 he didn't go unnoticed he was kicking me and letting me know .. hey I'm in here ! And as you all know CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham," she shared.

Meanwhile, Cameron has been much calmer during his first 18 weeks, and Cortese admitted "some days I'd forget I was even pregnant .. a little tired ..but for the most part super normal." Just this last week, the MTV star has started to feel his movements, but noted how "calm" he is compared to big brother. "Some days I get nervous so I throw my home Doppler on and boom there he is .. heart beating at a strong 145-150.. but then it's like he realized and he moves .. haha I feel like Cameron might be more like his daddy and be more calm and to himself .. but who knows !!" she shared.

This week, Cortese will undergo her 20-week anatomy scan, during which doctors take a detailed look at the fetus to determine everything is developing as it should. "So praying all goes well and the rest of this pregnancy will be smooth sailing," she concluded with a prayer hands emoji and the hashtag "#boymom."

Cortese and Buckner announced they would be adding to the family as she reached the end of her first trimester in October. "CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!" the Shore star wrote on Instagram at the time. Just days later, the two announced they were expecting another little boy.