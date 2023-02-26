'Jersey Shore' Star Reveals New Boyfriend

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is dating a Vinny, but not the one fans are familiar with. Pivarnick, 36, is dating Vinny Tortorella, who was her date to the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere party on Feb. 7. Tortorella, 34, was also Pivarnick's plus-one at her sister Alyssa Pivarnick's wedding on Feb. 17 in West Orange, New Jersey.

Pivarnick and Tortorella wore matching black outfits to the RHONJ event in Fort Lee, New Jersey. An MTV reality show fan page also posted photos of the couple at Alyssa's wedding. Tortorella is from Staten Island, like Pivarnick, reports The U.S. Sun. He is an actor and model who graduated from New York's Wagner College.

In footage from upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation episodes, Pivarnick is seen introducing her co-stars, including Vinny Guadagnino, to her new boyfriend. She refers to him as "Vinny 2.0" and said they met online. Fans speculated that Vinny 2.0 was only 19 years old, but Pivarnick dismissed that rumor.

"People think he's a 19-year-old that lives in my garage and I'm like, 'What?'" Pivarnick told TooFab on Jan. 26. "Did you see that episode where I said he's 19? He's not 19, he's in his 30s and we call him Vinny 2.0, put it that way."

Pivarnick went on to say that she is flooded with DMs from male fans on social media. "I get D-pics on the regular. I open them and go, 'Whoa!' Okay, that's not how you get a girl," Pivarnick told TooFab. "I don't understand what these guys are doing, what they think, but my DMs are flooded and they're spicy. A couple has had verified checks and stuff, like, okay, I know that guy from this place and that reality show."

Some scenes for the upcoming Family Vacation season were filmed in New Orleans. In November, footage of Pivarnick appearing to be proposed leaked on TikTok. The footage showed Tortorella, who was only known as a "mystery man" to fans at the time, getting down on one knee. However, sources told The U.S. Sun that it was a "prank" and Pivarnick did not get engaged.

Pivarnick was previously married to Chris Langeria. They married in November 2019. Pivarnick filed for divorce in January 2021, but it was dismissed after they reunited. Langeria filed for divorce in January 2022 and the divorce was finalized in May. Their marriage was rocky, with cheating allegations against both parties surfacing in the tabloids. They did not have children together.

Pivarnick starred in the first two seasons of the original Jersey Shore. She returned to the franchise in 2018 when MTV ordered the revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Season 6, which includes Guadagnino's experience on Dancing With the Stars, debuted on Jan. 26. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.