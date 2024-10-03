Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Recalls Saving Son Romeo's Life in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is opening up about the "scariest moment" of his life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike remembers exactly what was going through his and wife Lauren Sorrentino's mind when they jumped into action to save 2-year-old son Romeo from choking.

Sitting with castmates Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio the day after the traumatic incident, Mike tells them he had just had the "scariest moment of [his] life."

(Photo: Mike and Lauren Sorrentino jump to save son Romeo from choking. - MTV)

"It was a normal Thursday night dinner at [the] Situations'," Mike recounts to the camera. "And next thing you know it, we heard Romeo cough." Security camera footage from inside the Sorrentino home starts to play, and Romeo can be seen struggling to breathe at the table.

"I immediately jump up, 'cause I assume it's a problem," Mike continues, telling his roomies, "Once Romeo hunched over, I knew it was f-king an emergency." In the security footage, Mike can be seen smacking the toddler's back to try to dislodge the food. Romeo's small cry let him know there was "a little bit of air" coming through the toddler's windpipe, but time was still of the essence.

"I knew Lauren was going where the anti-choking device was," Mike remembers, "and within seconds, she was coming back." Lauren can be seen kneeling down to use the anti-choking device on Romeo, and just moments later, the little boy begins to breathe and cry.

"Me and my wife, we didn't hesitate," Mike says of their emergency response. "We were also prepared in our home with an anti-choking device. We worked in tandem and we saved our child's life." Later that evening, Lauren can be seen breaking down after Romeo has gone to bed, and Mike assures her, "Honey, that was probably one of the scariest days that we've ever had."

Back in the present day, Farley assures Mike that he and Lauren handled the situation "perfectly," as Giancola worries, "I would have freaked out." DelVecchio then tries to lift the mood by asking Guadagnino, "Vinny, do you have a choking device?" The jokester responds, "My hand. I do that s-t every night." Polizzi rolls her eyes as she coins the two BFFs "so weird," as Farley adds sarcastically in a confessional, "Oh my gosh, Vinny. So funny."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.