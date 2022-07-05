'All Star Shore': Angelina Pivarnick Goes Head-to-Head With Vanjie in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tensions are high on All Star Shore, as Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo faces off against both Joey Essex and Angelina Pivarnick in a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Paramount+ show. The heated exchange starts when Vanjie calls out The Essex Way star for allegedly talking behind the back of Acapulco Shore star Luis "Potro" Caballero.

"You said that you didn't like Potro," the RuPaul's Drag Race star accuses Essex, who responds that he "never said that," and that he doesn't "dislike" anyone in the house. "He chats so much s-," Essex adds of Vanjie, who fires back that it's Essex who is the only one there being "questionable."

"I'm not gonna sit there and tolerate some bulls-," Vanjie tells the cameras. "Joey played mind games, and he likes to put his [bleep] in everything." As Vanjie fires back at Essex for accusing him of talking smack about people, Essex's partner, Angelina Pivarnick jumps in to defend him. "Wait, what? He didn't say that!" she interjects, to which Vanjie responds, "I'm not even talking to you, I'm talking to him. I don't need to you question me."

The Jersey Shore star reminds Vanjie she's here to protect her partner, but Essex is in for the fight now, telling Vanjie that Caballero always had a "problem" with him. "Potro has had it in for me ever since day one," Essex tells the camera. "But when he realized how intelligent Joey Essex's brain is, that's when he was petrified."

The three go back and forth, as Vanjie quips that "the award for best motion picture actress goes to [Joey]." The Drag Race alum adds, "This is how it's gonna be and I'm gonna call it the f- out," calling out Pivarnick for riding so hard for her partner in a confessional. "Joey needs to hire her as a f-ing lawyer," Vanjie jokes. "She defend and protect and serve motherf-ing Joey."

Pivarnick warns Vanjie, "Now I'm gonna go head-to-head with you," but Vanjie isn't scared, telling the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star that she won't even confront Giannina Gibelli about her beef with the Love Is Blind star. "She knows how I feel about her too," Pivarnick denies, to which Vanjie responds, "No she don't!" As Gibelli just sits there watching the fight silently, Pivarnick goes off, shouting, "Do you think I give a f-? Do you think I give a f-?" Don't miss an all-new episode of All Star Shore, streaming Wednesdays on Paramount+.