After 'Scary' Health Crisis and Hospitalization, 'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly D Sets Return to Nashville
The MTV personality will perform as part of his current live tour.
Nearly one year after a serious health scare left DJ Pauly D hospitalized, the Jersey Shore star is returning to the city where it happened. In what will surely be a surreal moment for the MTV personality, he will perform a concert on Aug. 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. The last time Pauly D was in Music City, he ended up hospitalized for a ruptured hemorrhoid.
Pauly D is slated to perform at Barstool Nashville, the downtown bar/venue tied to the media company Barstool Sports, at 10 p.m. as August comes to a close. There is no word on whether the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation camera crews will document his Nashville experience this time around.
The reality TV star visited the Tennesse capitol in October 2023 to film footage for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. As he explained in a follow-up episode, his health took a drastic turn overnight.
"In Nashville, I had a little problem where I had a hemorrhoid that kind of like ruptured and it was bleeding throughout the night," Pauly said in the May 9 Jersey Shore episode, per app.com. "It was bleeding so bad that I lost so much blood that I actually fainted, so I had to get rushed to the hospital. They had to give me a blood transfusion and sew that up."
The "scary" and "pretty gnarly" situation was so serious that his girlfriend (and Double Shot of Love co-star) Nikki Hall flew out to be by his side. Ultimately, Pauly D recovered and said he felt rejuvenated after making it through the nightmare experience.
"I tell you what, if you watch Vampire Diaries, it's the same thing," he told MTV's cameras. "If a vampire has no blood, he's weak. If he has blood he's brand new. I'm a vampire — legit."
