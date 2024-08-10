After 'Scary' Health Crisis and Hospitalization, 'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly D Sets Return to Nashville

Nearly one year after a serious health scare left DJ Pauly D hospitalized, the Jersey Shore star is returning to the city where it happened. In what will surely be a surreal moment for the MTV personality, he will perform a concert on Aug. 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. The last time Pauly D was in Music City, he ended up hospitalized for a ruptured hemorrhoid.

Pauly D is slated to perform at Barstool Nashville, the downtown bar/venue tied to the media company Barstool Sports, at 10 p.m. as August comes to a close. There is no word on whether the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation camera crews will document his Nashville experience this time around.

(Photo: 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Pauly D - MTV)

The reality TV star visited the Tennesse capitol in October 2023 to film footage for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. As he explained in a follow-up episode, his health took a drastic turn overnight.

"In Nashville, I had a little problem where I had a hemorrhoid that kind of like ruptured and it was bleeding throughout the night," Pauly said in the May 9 Jersey Shore episode, per app.com. "It was bleeding so bad that I lost so much blood that I actually fainted, so I had to get rushed to the hospital. They had to give me a blood transfusion and sew that up."

The "scary" and "pretty gnarly" situation was so serious that his girlfriend (and Double Shot of Love co-star) Nikki Hall flew out to be by his side. Ultimately, Pauly D recovered and said he felt rejuvenated after making it through the nightmare experience.

(Photo: The cast of 'Jersey Shore' - MTV)

"I tell you what, if you watch Vampire Diaries, it's the same thing," he told MTV's cameras. "If a vampire has no blood, he's weak. If he has blood he's brand new. I'm a vampire — legit."