'Pawn Stars': Rick Harrison Reveals New Girlfriend

Rick Harrison has a new lady in his life. The Pawn Stars staple is dating Las Vegas nurse Angie Polushkin, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine. "Angie and I met 6 months ago, and she is a nurse in Las Vegas," he confirmed. "We've been in Europe the last couple of weeks celebrating her birthday." Last week, he shared some special moments between the two on Instagram when he posted shots of the duo on a date in Paris, France. The first upload included the lovebirds enjoying wine and posing with Chef Frédéric Anton at Le Jules Verne in the Eiffel Tower. Another shot showed Polushkin smiling at Harrison with birthday candles.

"Amazing night with @apolushkinrn83," Harrison captioned the first post. In the second, he captioned the post: "2:01 in Paris and @apolushkinrn83 is 29 again!"

Polushkin has been posting candids of their love together since March 2024. The first post showed the duo on a romantic helicopter ride to the Grand Canyon. Subsequent posts show the two enjoying Adele performance in Vegas, a meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, fun in London, and more celebrations for her birthday.

This is happy news for Harrison, considering the turbulent times in his life over the past few years. He reportedly filed for divorce from his ex-wife Deanna in 2020. Just four months ago, his eldest son Adam Harrison died of a fentanyl overdose at age 39. Adam was the brother of Pawn Stars cast member Corey Harrison, and Rick shares both boys with his first wife, Kim. He also shares his third son Jake with his second wife Tracy. He paid tribute to his late son online. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔," he captioned one image on social media after his death, as reported by PEOPLE.