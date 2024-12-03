Angelina Pivarnick may be a single woman now. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s fiance, fiancé, Vinny Tortorella was spotted on a dating app, per Page Six. The two have been engaged for two years. When fans noticed Tortorella was on a dating app, news spread across social media and Pivarnick was quick to jump in on the action. “This [is] a week after peanuts death. How sweet,” she sarcastically wrote in a Facebook comment regarding her late dog. As of last week, the couple were still following one another on social media.

The couple’s romance has been chronicled on the MTV reality series. Tortorella proposed during a cast trip to New Orleans in November 2022, just one day after Pivarnick threw a “divorce party” to celebrate her split from her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira. The engagement announcement was made public in an episode of the show in April 2023.

Their relationship hasn’t been drama free. In August 2023, she called the police on Tortorella after an altercation with him at her home. A police report detailed her dialing 911 after an alleged instance of domestic violence. She did not press charges against him.

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” her attorney, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six in a statement. “This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

His statement continued: “My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard.”