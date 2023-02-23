'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Vinny Guadagnino Admits There's a 'Small Chance' at Romance With Angelina Pivarnick in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast is reeling after Angelina Pivarnick's confession that she has real feelings for co-star Vinny Guadagnino – but her feelings might not be totally off-base. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Guadagnino discusses his complicated relationship with Pivarnick with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley plot the "ultimate" first date for the potential lovebirds.

Polizzi and Farley continue to be shocked as they debrief following their roommate's confession, with Farley saying in disbelief, "She said she likes him," as Polizzi confirms, "She does like him." Meanwhile, outside playing a game of cornhole, Sorrentino is trying to impress the same idea upon Guadagnino. "I dunno man, I think she's falling for the Keto Guido," he tells his shocked co-star, who responds, "If she ever really felt like that, I can have a conversation with her about it."

That conversation might be happening sooner than he thinks, as the ladies back inside are planning on ambushing Pivarnick with the "ultimate date" for her and Guadagnino – maybe something like the iconic Lady and the Tramp dinner scene "with the candle, the little circle table," Farley suggests. "And then we're in her ear," Polizzi adds, noting that their roomie desperately needs "a redemption" for the lap dances she gave Guagagnino. "I don't know how you come back from that," a harrowed Farley answers.

Back with the guys, Sorrentino says Pivarnick is working on herself to "soften" because that's what she thinks Guadagnino wants, and the Double Shot at Love star isn't shutting things down completely. "I never say never in life," he says in a confessional. "You never know what could happen. I don't believe in absolutes, so there's like a small chance that something will happen." Despite his non-denial of Pivarnick's feelings, Guadagnino does worry going back for round two with his co-star "kind of muddies the waters a lot."

But Sorrentino warns him, "As time goes by and you continue to live in Ratchet City, the availability of options becomes limited for settling down, and Angelina's gonna be sitting there waiting. Both of y'all gonna be there." Guadagnino clarifies that it's "her options" that are limited, but Sorrentino assures him with a shrug, "Both of y'all are gonna be sitting in that boat together and then the next thing you know it..."

"If she starts to be my type, I'm down," Guadagnino confesses, as Sorrentino excitedly asks, "So you're saying there's a chance?" The Chippendales star replies, "You never know what can happen one day," as Sorrentino jokes, "If she softens up, you stiffen up." Guadagnino hedges, "Once my d- gets stiff, all bets are off." Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.