'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 8 Premiere Date Revealed

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is coming back. After a successful seventh season that saw the return of Sammi Giancola for the first time to the franchise since she and Ronni Ortiz-Margo's split after nearly a decade of a relationship that had multiple contentious makeups and breakups, the show is returning for an eighth season. An Instagram post from the show's official account released a promo for the forthcoming season, which reads: "Get in fam, it's time for a NEW SEASON! 🚕 #JSFamilyVacation is back Jerzday, September 19 on @mtv 🌴"

As for who is returning, it's the whole crew, which includes: Pauly D., Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Their respective spouses and family and friends will also make appearances, including Pauly D's girlfriend Nikki Hall, who has been missing in action since her beef with Pivarnick. Aside from Sammi's return, Pivarnick's reunion with her biological father was a major headline.

"My (blank), do you want us to fight now or later?" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi says in a trailer. The storylines, according to the teaser, include Giancola's engagement, Sorrentio's book, Guadagnino's stand-up career, and much relationship drama. "I think you're shady, I think you use her," says Nicole to Vinny, aka Vinny 2.0. "You don't love her."

Other storylines not shown in the trailer include Pivarvick's drama with Snooki's stylist and podcast host, which was revealed during Snooki's live podcast taping of their show, It's Happening with Snooki and Joey, according to APP.

"I will say because the season is coming up that there is a feud between Angelina and Joey," Snooki said. "Angelina attacked Joey."

Pivarvick and Sammi's issues remain unresolved. A tense dinner between the two was reportedly filmed at Urban Coalhouse Pizza and Bar in Red Bank.