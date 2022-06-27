Angelina Pivarnick Refuses to Watch Latest Season of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

The latest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation recently premiered on TV. But, there's one person who won't be watching the season — star Angelina Pivarnick. The Blast reported that Pivarnick refuses to watch the new season as it will touch upon her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

The fifth season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered on Thursday. During the premiere, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, had a conversation about Pivarnick allegedly cheating on her estranged husband. Lauren told her husband, "There's a text message from my family. It says, 'She was at the hair lounge today and a girl that was washing her hair was actively complaining about Angelina.'" She added, "Angelina's been going to her neighbor's house and Angelina keeps parking in the front spot in front of her house, and she is allegedly cheating on her husband with this girl's neighbor."

Pivarnick soon responded to what took place during the premiere via her Instagram Story. She posted a screenshot of herself crying in a confessional, saying, "Nobody deserves this sh*t." The reality star captioned her post with, "There's always two sides of the story. I'm honestly sick of this s**t." Pivarnick then told her followers why she wouldn't be tweeting along with the season as she has done in the past. She shared, "Decided to not live tweet because I'm not watching the show. This season is going to be hard for me mentally."

Pivarnick and Larangeira began dating in 2016. After getting engaged in 2018, they exchanged vows a year later. Alas, their relationship hit a snag in January 2021 when Pivarnick filed for divorce. While they agreed to reconcile in September 2021, they weren't able to make things work. The Jersey Shore star filed for divorce earlier this year. Amidst their ongoing divorce battle, it has been alleged that Pivarnick cheated on Larangeira, rumors that her Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars seem to believe. In a teaser for Season 5 of the MTV series, The Situation accused Pivarnick of being a "cheater." "I feel that I'm just being real and I'm not going to be an enabler," he said about the matter. "If your decisions affect me, my family and my friends, then I'm going to step in." Meanwhile, Pivarnick has denied all cheating allegations.