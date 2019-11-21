‘Jersey Shore’: Angelina Pivarnick Just Married Chris Larangeira, and Her Castmates Were in Attendance

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is officially a married woman. On Wednesday, she wed Chris Larangeira at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, according to Entertainment Tonight. She wore a strapless Castle Couture dress with white lace, which she paired with a matching veil, silver tiara, and earrings. Larangeria wore a traditional black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow tie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnGeLiNa MARiE ™ (@angelinamtv) on Nov 20, 2019 at 4:32pm PST

Many of her Jersey Shore castmates were in attendance. Among her bridesmaids were Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Snooki. Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were all also at the wedding and posed for some group photos with the bride and groom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pivarnick also made the news official on Instagram by sharing a screencap of ET‘s story with the caption, “Angeliner & Chris have FINALLY tied the knot!” Fans and friends flocked to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.

JWoww just commented with a series of heart emojis. Renee Graziano wrote, “God bless .. can’t wait to see the pictures.”

Fellow MTV star Justina Valentine said, “Awww congrats u look beautiful.”

“Congratulations!!!!! I need to see more pics though!!!!!” one fan said.

“You look amazing congrats so happy for you and your growth,” another commented.

“Congrats young lady. So happy for your happiness!!” a third replied.

“I literally was just reading this article came here to see if you posted pics! You were a stunning Bride! Wishing you many years of happiness and amazing memories!!” someone else wrote.

Pivarnick and Larangeria were engaged in January 2018. She took to Instagram at the time to post a collage of photos of the two. “Marrying my best friend. Sooo happy. The way he proposed was soo intimate and beautiful,” she captioned the post. “I am excited for this year even more now!! Let the wedding planning begin. A SPECIAL THANKS TO ELLA TEIN FOR MAKING MY AMAZING RING. I AM SOOOO HAPPY.”

“I am sooooo excited about becoming a wife and having kids,” she told ET at the time of the engagement. “We are going to work on [the kids] rather quick.”

Last month, Pivarnick shared some photos from her bridal shower, which was celebrated with a ton of her friends.

“My lovely bridesmaids and maid of honor,” she wrote in one post. “Thank you for such a special day today. I wouldn’t of done it without you guys.”