Jenelle Evans Snipes at 'Teen Mom' Fans Criticizing Her Over Husband David Eason

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has been the source of a lot of controversies due to her problematic relationship with her husband, David Eason, and her fans aren't exactly supportive. In the latest skirmish in the neverending drama, Evans clapped back against fans in her comment section on TikTok after sharing a compilation video featuring loved-up footage of herself and her husband. Evans captioned the video "I love the life I live with you," and people were quick to point out the issues that Eason had caused.

"Okay but every Teen Mom fan HATED HIM!!!" wrote one viewer, to which Evans replied, "Oh and why are we going to care about the opinion of sheep?" Another fan wrote "He ruined your whole career girl," prompting Evans to claim "I'm still thriving and he only wanted the BEST FOR ME at the time I was MOST MISERABLE." One person wrote "Girl this is embarrassing," earning a "Your account is embarrassing" from Evans.

Evans and Eason, who share one child (plus two from her previous relationship and one from his), married in 2017. They briefly split in 2019 and Evans filed a restraining order against Eason and accused him of abuse. "Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being," Evans said at the time. The couple eventually reunited.

Evans has also lost work due to her relationship with Eason, who has a history of racist and homophobic behavior. The couple was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2017 due to their behavior (and the fact that Eason shot and killed the family dog, which drew just criticism), and Evans was fired from a podcast costarring 90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg and Gabrielle Egan after these controversies came to light. Evans cited "cancel culture," but Clegg told The Sun that the former Teen Mom star wasn't telling the truth about what happened.

"I told the owner I would not be involved in a project that is working with someone with these allegations. It's everything I'm against," Clegg explained. "As far as I know, she's been fired." Egan added that she "was told Jenelle was being let go from the production because of new information that was discovered about her past and a lot of the cast was uncomfortable working with her."