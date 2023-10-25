Jenelle Evans Reacts to Husband David Eason's Child Abuse Charge

Jenelle Evans has broken her silence following TMZ's report that her husband, David Eason, has been charged with child abuse following the alleged assault of her 14-year-old son Jace. The former Teen Mom 2 personality took to her Instagram Story Tuesday following the news that Eason would be facing a misdemeanor child abuse charge, saying police are subjecting her husband to a "smear campaign."

"You would think police wouldn't make a one-sided police investigation. They didn't conduct any interviews. Didn't ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias[ed] situation like every time before," the former MTV personality wrote. "I trusted that detective with all my heart. I forgot you can't trust cops ... silly me. I don't trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while."

Evans continued to allege that police provided details to the media about her son "and gave no f-ks." She wrote, "Let's go to court. I've been waiting on our day. I feel so violated by the system. Wait until the day you hear the truth. You will be begging me not to sue you."

Eason was charged with child abuse soon after Evans regained custody of her son Jace in March. The teen, whose father is Andrew Lewis, was in the care of Evans' mother Barbara for the majority of his life, and reportedly contacted his grandmother in September after running away from home for the third time in two months, saying that he was "hiding" from his stepdad who abused him. "[Barbara] advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding," the police report stated.

Due to "ongoing legal and custody issues," Barbara allegedly was forced to refuse Jace's request to pick him up, and two days after he was reported missing, Jace was found and reportedly taken to the hospital. At the time, Evans denied that Jace's disappearance resulted from abuse at the hands of Eason. "This isn't about David whether you want to blame him or not," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don't hear from my side."