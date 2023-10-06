Jenelle Evans Slams Mom Barbara's Claim That Son Jace Was Assaulted by David Eason

Jenelle Evans is slamming her mother again after her recent appearance in court trying to force a protective order to get approved a bit quicker. According to Us Weekly, Evans has been angered by claims made by her mother, Barbara Evans, that son Jace's recent disappearance was due to alleged abuse by David Eason.

"This isn't about David whether you want to blame him or not," Evans wrote on Twitter/X. "My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don't hear from my side."

Evans also accused her mom of lying to police about the runaway incident, the third time the 14-year-old has run away from home. Evans reported her son missing on Sept. 28 after he reportedly departed the home through a window. Jace is Evan's oldest son, sharing 9-year-old Kaiser with ex-Nathan Griffith and 6-year-old Ensley with Eason.

Barbara Evans reportedly told police that Jace is "hiding" after being "assaulted" by Eason. The police report was obtained by Ashley's Reality Roundup (h/t Us Weekly). "Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence," the police report says. "She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding."

Jace ended up being found and hospitalized, while his mother continued to take shots at her mother amid their legal woes. Barbara Evans originally had custody of Jace until Jenelle Evans was granted custody in March. "I'm sick and tired of my mother's lies. My kids are in my custody," Evans tweeted. "Honestly idk why my own mother is acting the way she is. I feel now she's using police to falsely report just trying to make us look bad as a family. There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God."

As Us Weekly notes, this is the latest time Evans has denied Eason has played a part in her son running away three times. Back in August, she released a statement to Us Weekly through her manager denying Eason played a part. "Absolutely nothing to do with my situation with Eason, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids," Evans' statement says. Eason has had several incidents connected to his actions in recent years, including the death of the couple's dog at Eason's hands after he bit their daughter. This incident cost them custody temporarily and led to Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2.