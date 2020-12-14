Jenelle Evans' Mom Barbara Shares Photo With Grandchildren Following Brother's Death

✖

Barbara Evans, the mother of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, shared a Christmas photo with her grandchildren over the weekend, as well as a photo with her daughter. Jenelle announced over the weekend that her mother's brother died recently. The former MTV star is mother to Jace, 11, Kaiser, 6, and Ensley, 3. Maryssa, the 11-year-old daughter of Jenelle's husband David Eason, also posed with Evans.

"Happy Holidays," Evans wrote alongside the photo, which showed herself wearing a Christmas sweater, with her arms around Jenelle's children and Maryssa standing beside them. On Sunday, Evans shared a photo with Jenelle, who wore a red sweater. Jenelle shared more photos with her mother on Instagram Saturday.

Evans' followers loved both photos, and many wished the family a Merry Christmas. "How very precious," one fan wrote. "This fills my heart with so much happiness," another added. "Love Babs!! She needed her own show, let's be honest," one fan suggested. Another wrote that they were "so happy to see" Evans and Jenelle together.

Last week was difficult for the Evans family. Jenelle scared fans when she asked them to send her mother "uplifting words," but the tweet was later deleted. On Saturday, she explained that her mother's brother died recently. She did not share details about her uncle's death. "With that being said, please don’t let years pass before you decide to visit family," Jenelle wrote. "I know there’s a virus going around, but you don’t want to regret the time spent away from them if something goes wrong. Keep in touch with your loved ones as much as possible."

Although it has been a year since Jenelle and Eason were last seen on Teen Mom 2, the couple remains controversial celebrities. On Dec. 6, she was criticized for taking in an abandoned pregnant pitbull, especially since Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget in 2019. "Wow, now it turns into 'call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pit bull having puppies,'" Jenelle tweeted in her own defense. "I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her."

Jenelle has also continued to criticize her former co-stars. After Chelsea Houska announced she was leaving the show, Jenelle claimed Houska's story "wasn't honest to being with." It's not clear what evidence Jenelle had to back this up with. Jenelle also told E! News she was open to returning to television if asked.