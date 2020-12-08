'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Stirs Social Media After Revealing She's Raising a Litter of Puppies
Jenelle Evans raised quite a few eyebrows after she revealed she was caring for a litter of pups after her husband, David Eason, killed their previous dog. Evans shared that she discovered a female pitbull a couple of weeks ago, and after caring for the animal, the dog gave birth to nine puppies. Evans added that she has tried to locate an owner but has had no success.
Her followers, though, were pretty irate with seeing not just one but now 10 animals under her guidance after what previously happened with the family. Evans even revealed on Facebook that she has already had the cops called on her after people learned that she was caring for a lost animal. “Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but lucky she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then,” she wrote in the post.
The backlash comes after Eason killed the family dog in April of 2019, saying he did so because the dog nipped at their child. The two eventually had their kids taken away before a back-and-forth legal ordeal got them back together. However, the pitbull that Evans has found isn’t the first animal to be taken in since the incident. She welcomed a new puppy earlier in 2020 and even saw a family goat come into the picture, which also met its demise.
Wow, now it turns into “call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppies”. I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her.— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 7, 2020
@PBandJenelley_1 How about turning the mom and her pups into a shelter. Or are you saving them for David’s target practice? I know first hand that people in the Carolinas don’t care for dogs the way the rest of us do.— Me (@avil_alic) December 7, 2020
What happens when one of the kids goes to grab a puppy and momma doesn't want them too and does something to protect it? David going to beat and shoot her too.— Look there's a bunny!!🐇🐇🌊🌊🌊 (@MrsDBrown1) December 7, 2020
David kills Dogs. It’s documented. How could this be a safe place for a dog and her puppies? Serious question.— John Maxwell (@jminto2442) December 7, 2020
You can not just take in a dog because "you think" its a stray. Thats stealing. Unfortunately dogs get out of gates. Irs called an accident. A good person seeks out the owner and returns it.— Patty H (@Sweetgoofygirl) December 7, 2020
People are stupid! You keep doing you! That puppy is better off with you then outside or at a shelter!— 👑J€nnif€r👅✌ (@takken32) December 7, 2020
People are crazy girl pay no attention haters are miserable I would have done the same I hate to see animals homeless 🙏🏻❤️— YOUNIQUE LOOKS (@BIANCAJOYRAMJIT) December 7, 2020