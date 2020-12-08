'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Stirs Social Media After Revealing She's Raising a Litter of Puppies

Jenelle Evans raised quite a few eyebrows after she revealed she was caring for a litter of pups after her husband, David Eason, killed their previous dog. Evans shared that she discovered a female pitbull a couple of weeks ago, and after caring for the animal, the dog gave birth to nine puppies. Evans added that she has tried to locate an owner but has had no success.

Her followers, though, were pretty irate with seeing not just one but now 10 animals under her guidance after what previously happened with the family. Evans even revealed on Facebook that she has already had the cops called on her after people learned that she was caring for a lost animal. “Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but lucky she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then,” she wrote in the post.

The backlash comes after Eason killed the family dog in April of 2019, saying he did so because the dog nipped at their child. The two eventually had their kids taken away before a back-and-forth legal ordeal got them back together. However, the pitbull that Evans has found isn’t the first animal to be taken in since the incident. She welcomed a new puppy earlier in 2020 and even saw a family goat come into the picture, which also met its demise.