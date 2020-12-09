Jenelle Evans Asks 'Teen Mom' Fans to Send Mom Barbara 'Uplifting Words'

✖

Jenelle Evans directed her followers to mom Barbara Evans' Instagram page Tuesday, asking Teen Mom 2 fans to send "uplifting words" her way. The former MTV personality didn't go into why her mom needed the extra boost, and soon after deleted the tweet, but that didn't stop people from following her directive.

Barbara hasn't been active on Instagram since August, when she shared a photo of 11-year-old grandson Jace, whom Jenelle had with ex Andrew Lewis on 16 and Pregnant, and of whom Barbara has long had custody. "Getting out of house, having lunch with my favorite date at. Margaritaville, Myrtle Beach," Barbara captioned the last photo posted to her page, which soon racked up supportive and confused questions. "Is everything ok Jenelle said send you uplifting messages????" one person commented, as another chimed in, "Hope you are ok. You are my cats favorite on the show."

Barbara's current situation may be unknown for now, but Jenelle is certainly in hot water with fans after sharing that a dog that she claims wandered onto her property weeks back just had puppies. Amid allegations from people who claim to know the dogs' owner that the former reality star has not answered their messages or taken the dog to be scanned for a microchip, Jenelle has been defending her actions on social media.

"Wow, now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppie [sic],'" she wrote on Facebook Sunday. "I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her. Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then. Don't leave your animals out in the freezing weather."

The concern from followers arises from the past that Jenelle's husband, David Eason, has with dogs, having admitted to shooting and killing the family's dog in April 2019 after it nipped at daughter Ensley. The killing led to the couple's children being taken away temporarily by Child Protective Services and a brief separation.

Jenelle told E! News of the puppies' future, "We might keep one but going to give them away to close friends of mine for free when they are ready to go. ...I'm only trying to help and the haters tried to start some stuff once I posted she had her puppies."