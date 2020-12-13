'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Death of Uncle

Jenelle Evans' followers have been wondering what's been going on with her family after a recent concerning tweet. Sadly, they have an answer, as the Teen Mom 2 alum revealed her uncle recently died. On Tuesday, Evans asked her followers to send her mother, Barbara Evans, well wishes. While fans were not aware of it at the time, they were comforting the family matriarch after she suffered the loss of her brother.

Evans clarified the situation on Saturday, saying the family had a "rough week" due to the passing. The former MTV personality went on the thank supporters "for the positivity" and advised them to "keep in touch with your loved ones as much as possible" amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Scroll through to read Evans' comments on the matter, as well as several supportive replies from fans.