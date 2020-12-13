'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Death of Uncle
Jenelle Evans' followers have been wondering what's been going on with her family after a recent concerning tweet. Sadly, they have an answer, as the Teen Mom 2 alum revealed her uncle recently died. On Tuesday, Evans asked her followers to send her mother, Barbara Evans, well wishes. While fans were not aware of it at the time, they were comforting the family matriarch after she suffered the loss of her brother.
Evans clarified the situation on Saturday, saying the family had a "rough week" due to the passing. The former MTV personality went on the thank supporters "for the positivity" and advised them to "keep in touch with your loved ones as much as possible" amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Scroll through to read Evans' comments on the matter, as well as several supportive replies from fans.
prevnext
I want to thank all of you for showing my Mom some love on the Christmas photos. She’s been having such a rough week because my uncle, her brother, recently passed away. Thanks for the positivity, it’s much needed. ☹️❤️— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 12, 2020
prevnext
With that being said, please don’t let years pass before you decide to visit family. I know there’s a virus going around, but you don’t want to regret the time spent away from them if something goes wrong. Keep in touch with your loved ones as much as possible. 💓💯— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 12, 2020
prevnext
I’m a strong woman because a strong woman raised me. 💯💓 #MotherAndDaughter #MotherDaughter #DynamicDuo pic.twitter.com/UgthzoXN0U— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 12, 2020
Fans Reach Out
prevnext
Your very lucky you still have your mother. I miss mine everyday. There is this void in my heart. Spend every moment with your loved ones and never leave angry. You never know when you might not see them again. 💕— Jenn (@Jenn20713093) December 12, 2020
prevnext
Your very lucky you still have your mother. I miss mine everyday. There is this void in my heart. Spend every moment with your loved ones and never leave angry. You never know when you might not see them again. 💕— Jenn (@Jenn20713093) December 12, 2020
prevnext
Your very lucky you still have your mother. I miss mine everyday. There is this void in my heart. Spend every moment with your loved ones and never leave angry. You never know when you might not see them again. 💕— Jenn (@Jenn20713093) December 12, 2020
prevnext
Your very lucky you still have your mother. I miss mine everyday. There is this void in my heart. Spend every moment with your loved ones and never leave angry. You never know when you might not see them again. 💕— Jenn (@Jenn20713093) December 12, 2020
prev
Your mother is a treasure ❤️— shelly weidner (@sweidner) December 12, 2020