Jenelle Evans Claps Back at Troll Who Says It’s Easy for Her to Social Distance Because She’s ‘Unemployed’

When it comes to dealing with the haters, you can always count on Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans to speak her mind. That was exactly the case recently when a Twitter user tweeted at the reality star to tell her that it’s easy for Evans to implement social distancing because she is “unemployed.” However, Evans quickly set the record straight with a bold tweet of her own.

No drama over here. 🥰 And I think you meant self-employed. https://t.co/mQMPLBMi8J — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) March 24, 2020

The aforementioned Twitter user took aim at Evans, writing that it’s “easy” for the reality star to social distance because no one “wants to be involved in your drama.” They went on to claim that it was also easy for Evans to social distance because she is “unemployed” whereas others have to go to work. In response to their message, Evans stressed that there was “no drama” going on in her life. Additionally, she clarified that she is actually self-employed at the moment. The former Teen Mom 2 star included a smiley-heart emoji to boot to showcase that the troll’s message isn’t going to get her down.

Evans’ clapback comes shortly after it was reported that she and her estranged husband, David Eason, were back together. During a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, she acknowledged that she is back with Eason, with whom she shares daughter Ensley, and that they are trying to make things work nearly six months after they separated.

“Yes. Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she said, according to InTouch Weekly.

She went on to say that she has moved back to North Carolina because she could not afford the rent of her Nashville apartment and the mortgage for the North Carolina home that she shares with Eason.

“We have 11 acres of land for them to play on and Kaiser and Ensley, they really missed the animals, they really missed the chickens, the goats, everything,” she continued. “So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth.”

When a fan asked if Eason said or did anything to change her mind, she replied, “A lot of things have changed. Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”