'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Posts Video of Ex David Eason Amid Rumors They're Back Together

Amidst rumors that the couple has gotten back together, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has posted a video of her estranged husband, David Eason, on Instagram, according to The Sun. In the clip, which was posted on her Instagram Story, Eason appears to be making dinner inside their North Carolina home. The news not only comes about six months after Evans revealed that the two had separated, but it also comes amidst rumors that the couple has reunited.

The Sun reported that Eason's appearance on Evans' Instagram Story marks the first time that he has appeared on her Instagram since they split back in October. In late February, rumors emerged about the state of Evans and Eason's relationship. However, in an interview with Us Weekly, Evans clarified that she and her estranged husband were not back together romantically and that they were simply on good terms in order to co-parent their daughter, Ensley.

"David and I are not together as of now. We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it," she told the publication.

"I still have my apartment in Tennessee and have been primarily residing there. We may be looking into coparenting counseling in the future," Evans continued. "A lot of people are making assumptions about stuff they don't know. Like I always say, unless you hear it from my mouth, don't believe it."

In mid-March, Evans once again addressed rumors that she and Eason were back together. After a Twitter user wrote that the couple was back together and that "she [Evans] wonders why people don’t believe her," the Teen Mom 2 alum quickly clapped back.

"The thing is... I’m living my life regardless of what anyone says or no matter wtf I’m doing," Evans replied. "I’m not obligated to owe anyone an explanation. My life isn’t shared on tv anymore, sorry. I’m not trying to impress any damn person."

Of course, all of these rumors come months after the MTV personality announced that she was separating from Eason.

"With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now," she wrote in October in a post that appears to have since been deleted. "The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon."