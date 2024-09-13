'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Shares Nathan Griffith Update After Disappointing Finale Meeting (Exclusive)

Nathan Griffith is "out of sight, out of mind" for Jenelle Evans after plans for the Teen Mom star's son to meet up with his father fell through during Thursday's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season finale. Evans revealed in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com that her 10-year-old son Kaiser has had no contact with his dad since the disappointment he faced when Griffith didn't show up for their scheduled reunion.

"Right now, since that has happened, Nathan has kind of been out of sight, out of mind," Evans told PopCulture. "He's getting his own help right now, and they currently haven't reconnected since then." When it comes to how Kaiser has been handling yet another bump in the road when it comes to his relationship with his father, the MTV personality said she "just [doesn't] bring it up to him."

"It's kind of like I said – out of sight, out of mind. So it's not affecting him mentally right now." said Evans, who also is mom to son Jace, 15, and daughter Ensley, 7. "I did explain to Kaiser, 'You know, your dad's getting help and I want you to know your dad's getting help. It's not like he's refusing to see you.' And he understands that."

In July, Griffith was given a suspended sentence of 12 months minimum in prison after being kicked out of the Veteran's Court program he was ordered into having pleaded guilty in 2023 to attacking his sister via attempted assault by strangulation. With his suspended sentence, Griffith was placed back on probation for "an indeterminate period not to exceed 24 months," according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, and was ordered again into a residential treatment facility. Griffith is scheduled to return to court this month.

Having moved from North Carolina to Las Vegas following her separation from estranged husband David Eason, Evans, 32, told PopCulture she's focused on getting her children settled, noting that they're enjoying the change of scenery and their new school. As for the 16 and Pregnant alum, Evans noted that she's still "getting over" her nine-year relationship with Eason. "There's a lot of healing that needs to be done before I can be comfortable with myself to move on," she said.

