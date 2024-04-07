'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans' Ex David Eason Allegedly Killed Another Puppy

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans isn't holding back while talking about her estranged husband David Eason, revealing more shocking incidents in her protective order filing. According to The Sun, the domestic violence protective order reveals Eason was involved in another dog-killing incident during an argument at their home in early February.

The order has been requested for Evan and the couple's three children, Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7. Video obtained by The Sun shows Eason actually being served with the documents aboard his current boat home.

"David has an argument with Jenelle outside of house in the driveway," the order details. "David storms off, gets into Jenelle's Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle's permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it.

"Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying. David also witnessed the dog dying," the filing added. Evans had recently hinted that Eason had harmed the family's puppies, mirroring the incident that got the couple removed from Teen Mom entirely.

That came back in 2019 when Eason allegedly shot the family's French bulldog named Nugget after it nipped at the couple's youngest daughter. Eason admitted to the incident during a chat with PEOPLE, with Evans adding more allegations in the filing.

"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the filing reads, later detailing some of Eason's alleged abuse. "David put Jenelle's arm behind her back and David was on top of her pushing down on her chest so hard her ligaments tore at her collarbone. While David was on top of Jenelle she screamed and cried, 'You're hurting me. Oh my God, please get off!'"