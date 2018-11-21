‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Sports Confederate Flag After Husband’s Scandal: ‘Get Mad’

Jenelle Evans is controversially standing by husband David Eason after the fired Teen Mom 2 star declared his intentions to plant the Confederate flag in all 50 states.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a video of herself sporting a Confederate flag shirt on her Instagram Story Wednesday, captioning it, “Get mad.”

Eason’s love of the flag raised by the failed Confederacy during the Civil War has gotten him in trouble in the past, like when he declared last week that he would be “planting” his flag, often associated with the pro-slavery movement of the Confederacy, in all 50 states. Despite the flag’s origins, Eason insisted to followers trying to tell him his mission would be offensive to many that it had nothing to do with racism.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage,” the North Carolina resident wrote in the comments of his Instagram post. “Kind (sic) like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from.”

“If someone think it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough. More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?” he continued.

He added on another post of him holding a flag obtained from Red Neck Nation, “Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont (sic) argue just get off my page if you dont (sic) agree! Thanks [Red Neck Nation].”

Evans has defended her husband’s actions in the past, saying during an Instagram question and answer session recently, “My husband isn’t racist… his childhood best friend was black. [I don’t know] where this rumor came from.”

The couple has had their own share of issues recently, with Evans alleging to police in October that her husband had assaulted her, possibly breaking her collarbone, in a drunken rage. Soon after news broke with the disturbing 911 call audio, Evans made a YouTube video denying that Eason had assaulted her.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans said in the video. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Evans and Eason are parents to 21-month-old daughter Ensley. Evans also has two children from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4. Eason also has a son, Kaden, from a previous relationship.

Photo credit: GC Images / Alo Ceballos