NASCAR's Confederate Flag Ban Has Twitter Sounding Off

Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR surprised many fans and excited others when it announced the ban of the confederate flag. Those attending races at Talladega Superspeedway and other tracks can no longer display the flag on their trucks, RVs or camping equipment. Driver Bubba Wallace had originally called for this change to stock car racing, and NASCAR agreed with the opinion that it is long past time.

When NASCAR made the decision to ban the flag at all events, it sparked a wide variety of reactions on social media. Those that want to fly the confederate flag were in an uproar while those that support the idea were excited. Arguments sparked on social media as hundreds reacted to the surprising news. Several fans even proclaimed that this is the final straw and that they will not support NASCAR any longer.