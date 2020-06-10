NASCAR's Confederate Flag Ban Has Twitter Sounding Off
Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR surprised many fans and excited others when it announced the ban of the confederate flag. Those attending races at Talladega Superspeedway and other tracks can no longer display the flag on their trucks, RVs or camping equipment. Driver Bubba Wallace had originally called for this change to stock car racing, and NASCAR agreed with the opinion that it is long past time.
When NASCAR made the decision to ban the flag at all events, it sparked a wide variety of reactions on social media. Those that want to fly the confederate flag were in an uproar while those that support the idea were excited. Arguments sparked on social media as hundreds reacted to the surprising news. Several fans even proclaimed that this is the final straw and that they will not support NASCAR any longer.
Get used to racing in empty stadiums. I'm no fan of the Confederate Flag but I'm no fan of political grandstanding and virtue signalling either. #getPoliticsoutofSport— Ride with Revere (@RevereWith) June 10, 2020
prevnext
Thank you.— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
prevnext
This is the final straw. I’ve been watching NASCAR since the 70s. I used to go races proudly with my pops. All lives matter. Stay out of politics. You lost a fan— Steven 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸➐ (@LjsGoat) June 10, 2020
So just curious, what will nascar do if someone is flying a flag on a camper? I really don’t see how they can enforce this.— jeff276 (@jeff2768) June 10, 2020
prevnext
👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/15atF67a8j— WaterBluSky (@MsMariaT) June 10, 2020
I have always watched nascar and grew up on racetracks. I have to take a stand here. Being "politically correct " is not always the best stand to take. Some of these choices are doing away with the history of our country from its roots. Just because someone complains! Really— Martha Turner (@Martharhc) June 10, 2020
prevnext
You absolutely love to see it pic.twitter.com/Ke7p83YdTT— 🏴Greg | Gutter Eloquence 🏴 (@Greg_Sideyr) June 10, 2020
I had ancestors fight and die for that flag during the Civil War. It’s my heritage. A heritage that is embarrassing & a mistake in history. That flag has no place in our country, good for you NASCAR.— April (@AprilandPJ) June 10, 2020
prevnext
These are cooler anyways 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GDp4ELUjpD— Christian Espinoza (@Christian_Racin) June 10, 2020
These white supremacists about to be
MAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAF pic.twitter.com/zatZbp4eWs— Negrodamus 🧙🏾♂️ (@jumoffit) June 10, 2020
prevnext
Thank you for your service NASCAR— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) June 10, 2020
Explain this then 😤 pic.twitter.com/TdpLvwnU6N— 〽️ (@UMvsEveryone) June 10, 2020
prevnext
I am thankful for this move by @NASCAR 🙌 I can’t beleive I’m alive to see this day. I will not be engaging and/or reading other comments affiliated with this news. AMAZING move NASCAR.— Marcello Kline (@MarcelloKline) June 10, 2020
June 10, 2020
prevnext
“It’s just a flag”
Until people kneel— Paul Gonzalez (@paul_a_gonzalez) June 10, 2020
This is ridiculous! You can’t erase history— eydie kelley (@ekell1961) June 10, 2020
prevnext
The idea that people think that companies haven't run the numbers and assessed the risk and decided this is the best thing for their business is astonishing.— Jamie S (@Professor_sob) June 10, 2020
The real Confederate flag: pic.twitter.com/x5SE2jYLjR— Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 10, 2020
prev
To everybody swearing that they're going to quit NASCAR because of this: you honestly think NASCAR didn't consider you'd do so?
Clearly, your patronization isn't important to NASCAR.— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) June 10, 2020