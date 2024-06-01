'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Daughter Banned From Appearing on Series By David Eason

While former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is set to return to the MTV reality series, multiple sources have revealed to The U.S. Sun that her estranged husband, David Eason, has strictly forbidden their 7-year-old daughter, Ensley, from appearing on the show. Eason, who has a notoriously volatile history with MTV, reportedly refused to grant permission for Ensley to be filmed when production reached out to him.

"David hates MTV. There was no way he was going to allow them to film with Ensley after they fired him and then Jenelle," an insider disclosed to the outlet. This decision is likely to pose significant challenges for the show's producers, as the source added, "They'll have a really hard time filming around Ensley, she's a whole personality so I'm not sure how that will go down."

On the other hand, Evans' ex-boyfriend and father of her 9-year-old son, Kaiser, Nathan Griffith, is reportedly in negotiations with MTV to allow his child to appear on the show. However, he is determined to ensure that any compensation Kaiser receives is properly secured for his future. "Nathan knows the kids being on the show can set them up in the future. He's currently in talks with MTV and he's ready to allow Kaiser to be filmed, he just wants to make sure the money is protected for his son before he gives a definitive yes," another source revealed.

Evans' eldest son, 14-year-old Jace, is not subject to his biological father's approval for his appearance on the show, as Andrew Lewis does not have custody or any legal rights over him, reports The U.S. Sun. It is believed that Jace's MTV contract has already been signed, clearing the way for his participation in the upcoming season.

Evans' return to the Teen Mom franchise comes after a series of controversies that led to her firing from the show in 2019. The catalyst for her dismissal was a shocking incident involving her husband, Eason, who admitted to shooting and killing their family dog, a French Bulldog named Nugget. MTV then released a statement announcing the termination of their relationship with Eason and their decision to stop filming with Evans.

Earlier this month, MTV released a trailer for the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which features Evans' highly anticipated reappearance. However, Evans' personal life remains in turmoil, as she recently filed for separation from Eason in February, citing his "erratic" behavior, "substance abuse" problems, and "refusal" to work. In the court papers obtained by The U.S. Sun, Evans detailed a series of disturbing incidents, including the killing of their pet dog and Eason's current felony charge for allegedly strangling her son, Jace.

The complaint reads, "Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff." Evans further alleges that as a result of Eason's actions, the Columbus County Department of Child Services (DSS) intervened and temporarily took custody of their children, as well as Eason's daughter, Maryssa.

The court filing also references a recent incident in September 2023, where Jace reportedly made a report to medical professionals about Eason's alleged assault. The sheriff's office subsequently investigated the allegations, and Eason was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation. The trial for these charges is expected to occur sometime this summer, with Eason yet to respond to the accusations publicly.